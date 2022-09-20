Bremen and Haralson County’s football teams were both on the road this past Friday, both against “Lee” teams. Bremen traveled to Gordon Lee for their first region game of the season, and Haralson County traveled to Upson-Lee for their last non-region contest.
Bremen 1-0 in region, Haralson suffers 3rd loss
- By TUCKER COLE SPORTS@TIMES-GEORGIAN.COM
-
- Updated
