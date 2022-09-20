Parr Folsom

Parr Folsom rushed for 90 yards and a touchdown in a 14-7 region win over Gordon Lee last Friday.

 Photo by Tucker Cole

Bremen and Haralson County’s football teams were both on the road this past Friday, both against “Lee” teams. Bremen traveled to Gordon Lee for their first region game of the season, and Haralson County traveled to Upson-Lee for their last non-region contest.

Bremen

