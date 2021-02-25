When Stanley Freeland first ran for a seat on the Buchanan City Council in 2015, he had no ambition for elected office. In fact, when first approached about running by former Mayor Johnny Pope, Freeland said he declined.
“He said that I would be a good candidate,” Freeland said, “and I ought to consider it.”
The talk made him think about the possibility of serving as an elected official. Being a pastor, he first prayed about it, Freeland said. He talked to his wife about it. Then, about four weeks after Pope first approached him, he told the former Buchanan mayor that he would like to run.
Council candidates in Buchanan run at large and in 2015, three people ran for two seats. Freeland and A.J. Scott were the two highest vote-getters that year, he said. After winning his seat, Freeland was told that he was the first Black person to be elected to the Buchanan Council.
Former Haralson County Chairman Allen Poole, on the other hand, knew when he ran in 200, that he would be breaking a barrier if elected. Still, he didn’t run solely to represent the Black voters in the county, Poole said.
“I never really looked at it so much as being from a Black perspective,” Poole said. “I looked more as the underdog person. … That person that never had a voice at the table, Black or white, I would be their advocate.”
He had been inspired by watching long-time politicians, Speaker of the Georgia House Tom Murphy and Jim Frank Smith, a former Haralson County chairman, and wanted to follow in their footsteps, Poole said. But as one child in the large family of sharecropper Philmore Poole, he knew he would be bringing a different perspective if elected — one that he believed the majority of hardworking, rural residents of Haralson County would share, he said.
Freeland and Poole are in a small minority of Black residents in Haralson County, according to U.S. Census records. The website has not been updated with the new census numbers collected in 2020. According to the 2019 estimates, there are about 29,800 people living in the county and nearly 91% are white. Black, Latino/Hispanic and Asian residents make up a mere 7.3% of the population of the county, 4.5%, 2% and .8% respectively. Another 1.7% are mixed race, according to census estimates.
With just under three dozen elected municipal and county officials in Haralson County, one is Black and one, Judge Meng Lim, is Asian. That is close to reflecting the white-to-minority percentages in the county, at about 6% minority elected officials.
Minority candidates are winning their bids for office. There just aren’t very many minority residents running for office. The largest minority, Black residents, consists of about 1,300 of the county’s nearly 30,000 residents. That creates a smaller pool of those who have the desire and the resources to run for elected office.
There can be additional challenges for minority officials as well, Freeland said. After more than five decades of legally-protected desegregation, the councilman said he deals with things his white peers don’t; for instance being called the n-word, a direct attack based on the color of his skin.
Still he feels like taking his seat on the Council does show that many people respect him for the job he does. For instance, he has been elected by his peers on the Council as mayor pro tempore each of the years he has served, Freeland said.
“I know that I am well respected by many, and disliked by some,” he said, adding, “and that’s within any type position that you take on.”
Freeland, a Carroll County transplant to Buchanan, said he loves his adopted hometown. He moved here 35 years ago when his new wife, who was Haralson County born and bred, and wanted to move back home. It was a good decision for them.
He now owns his own business in the city, Agape Detail Shop, and is the president of Southern Basketball Officials.
“I have grown to love that city,” Freeland said. “It’s filled with wonderful, wonderful people.”
