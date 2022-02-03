After being down big early, the Heard County Braves fought back to beat Bremen at home 62-53.
Bremen’s defensive talent was on display early in the game. Fast Blue Devil hands forced a couple Heard County turnovers, and Bremen was up 3-2 early in the action. Bremen had a few missed opportunities afterwards, but still managed to maintain a lead.
Avery Hill hit a three from the left wing that put the Blue Devils up 6-4. Brodie Harper had a three that put Bremen up 9-4. Cade Costanzo put up a three that made it 12-4. The Braves were forced to call a timeout. Costanzo finished the quarter with a bank shot two that gave the Blue Devils a 14-4 lead going into the second.
The second quarter was just a slight variation on a familiar theme. Heard County put together a few more scores — threes from Isaiah O’Neal and Eli Lawson, among other single scores — but Bremen continued to make smart plays on defense and hit shots to maintain their lead.
Late in the second quarter, Heard County went into a full court press defense that started to give the Blue Devils some issues.
The Braves were able to get four quick points near the end of the half thanks to steals in this defensive look, but the Blue Devils still led by 12 points going into halftime.
In the third quarter, Heard County began to cut into Bremen’s lead. O’Neal started the quarter with back-to-back scores to quickly cut it to a single-digit 29-21 game. Bremen fought back, though. Blue Devil Harper had an 11-point third quarter that started just after Heard County’s back-to-back scores. Bremen went up 41-28 after a Harper and-one play. Then after a Heard County technical foul, the Blue Devils were up 42-28 with just 2:51 left in the third.
In this three minute stretch, however, Heard County went on an 11-2 run led by Bobo Edmondson and O’Neal, and they capped it off with a near-buzzer layup from Eli Lawson. Suddenly, it was just a six-point, 44-39 game going into the fourth.
The fourth quarter started with Blue Devil misfortune. Costanzo was called for a travel, and the Braves took their following possession in for a D.J. Herring score off a L.J. Green assist.
Bremen did not give up the fight completely, but they began to falter with fouls in key situations.
The Blue Devils fouled Herring in the paint with a one point lead, and they came out of the exchange down 47-46.
Shortly after, Heard’s Edmondson had a layup, and O’Neal had a layup off a blocked Bremen pass. Bremen took a timeout as Heard took a 51-46 lead with 5:42 left in the game.
Heard County held onto the lead for the rest of the game, and ended up continuing the run to win 62-53.
Heard County’s boys also finished their game with three players in double figures. Isaiah O’Neal had 16, RoRo Edmondson had 14, and DJ Herring had 13. For Bremen, Brodie Harper finished with 22, and Cade Costanzo had 12.
Heard County’s girls finish with three double-digit performances
Heard County started hot on both sides of the ball and defeated Bremen 55-36. The game’s first score was a steal and layup from Jasmine Owens. The Braves ran some full court defense mixed with a zone attack, among others, forcing Bremen into several turnovers early in the game. Mainly thanks to Zekylah Boyd and Owens, Heard County went on a 13-2 run that forced a Bremen timeout with 3:33 left in the first.
Bremen’s girls fought back with a couple scores from Brianna Muldoon and Ansley Shumake, but Heard County kept a double-digit 17-7 lead going into the second quarter.
Lady Devil Mary House drove into the paint and got fouled to begin the second. With this free throw and a three from the right wing, House had four of Bremen’s six points in the second quarter. Heard girls went to work inside the arc to begin the quarter, but they found more success outside the arc later with two back-to-back corner threes from Camille Gaskins and Shyann Kelley. Jayden Boykin hit a bank shot to extend the Heard County lead to 26-13 going into the half.
Bremen came out of the half looking to turn around the momentum. The first two scores of the second half were from House, who had an inside shot in traffic and a jump shot closer to the foul line. Heard quickly responded with a jumper from Owens, two scores from Kelley, and a steal and score by Boyd. House caught an and-one on a baseline jump shot, but this would be Bremen’s only other score in the third, except for a pair of foul shots from Alli Augustin. That made it 36-22 going into the last frame.
The first two significant plays of the fourth quarter perfectly summarized the game. Heard County had a fast break that turned into an easy layup for Owens, and Bremen’s House grabbed an offensive rebound and put up a jumpshot to return the favor. House had a solid 8-point fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough to match Heard County’s performance as a team.
Heard County finished with three different players in double-digits. Jasmine Owens had 17, Jayden Boykin had 13, and Shyann Kelley finished with 10. Bremen’s Mary House finished with a total of 21 points.
