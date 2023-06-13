Mr. Boyce Edsel King, age 77, of Waco, Ga., passed away peacefully in his home June 12, 2023. He was born April 9, 1946, in Buncombe, Ga. to the late William Melvin King and Ilai W. Price King Senft Brock. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Kim Lee King.
Boyce was a man willing to serve others. He quickly and willingly helped to meet the needs of others. Boyce was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, family member, and friend.
He enjoyed rebuilding classic cars and talking with family and friends. He was Baptist, saved at Antioch (Buncombe) and member of Antioch Five Points and Waco churches throughout his journey. He belonged to various car clubs. He enjoyed fellowship and mealtimes with friends.
Boyce is survived by his wife, Nancy King, of Waco; daughters & sons in law, Angie and Jon Sullivan, of Cartersville, Ga., and LeighAnn and Ken Moon, of Gaffney, SC; sons and daughters in law, Jeff and Jennifer King, of Tallapoosa, and Corey and Janet Bolden, of Waco; grandchildren and their spouses, Genie and Jason Boynton, of Millen, GA, Patrick and Kaitlyn Sullivan, of Cartersville, Camron Snuggs, of Gaffney, Taylor and Celeste Cash, of Charleston, SC, Skyler King, of Tallapoosa, Jacob and Vikram Patterson-Bala, of East Greenwich, RI, Jada and Dylan Meadows, of Bremen, and Courtney and Seth Robinson of Waco; and seven great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, June 18, 2023, at 3 p.m. EST in the Miller Funeral Home Dogwood Chapel with Dr. Jon Sullivan officiating. Music will be provided by June Walker.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the American Cancer Society or your favorite charity.
His family will receive friends Sunday, June 18, from 1-3 p.m. EST in the Miller Funeral Home Dogwood Chapel.
Miller Funeral Home, Tallapoosa, GA
