Several more arrests including the suspected shooter are expected in a case of child abduction last week in Haralson County, law enforcement said.
An amber alert had been issued for 4-year-old, Brayden Lee Dobbs, after his mother, Anitritte Boyd Dobbs, 42, went to the home of her estranged husband, Lee Dobbs with an unknown male to take her son at 6 a.m. on Friday.
Agents from the Haralson-Paulding Drug Task Force along with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office located the child, taken by his mother, in Douglas County.
According to a news release, a struggle took place and Lee Dobbs was shot. Brayden was taken from the home on Bethlehem Church Road in Haralson County after the shooting.
There was video evidence that captured the incident to be used to identify the unknown male. The subjects were driving in a black Dodge Charger.
Anitritte was in Haralson County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. No bond had been set. Haralson County Sheriff Stacy Williams said there are more arrests pending. Investigators had gotten several warrants in connection with the case. He declined to say how many, adding that there soon may be more than were pending as of Tuesday afternoon.
The GBI and FBI assisted with the search and the ongoing investigation of this incident.
Williams said that Lee Dobbs was in stable condition.
