England's David Bowie released “The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars” in June of 1972, fifty years ago. While Bowie had previously charted with the singles “Space Oddity” in 1969 and “Changes” earlier in 1972, it was this new album that would make him a superstar and set the stage for a career of multiple stylistic incarnations and differing approaches. The album redefined him as a hard rocking otherworldly force. This was coupled with his change of appearance from a androgynously long-haired, folk-influenced, singer-songwriter to a cosmic and charismatic frontman of a band known as the Spiders from Mars.
The changes set him up for future success with similar hooky albums that would follow, including 1973's “Aladdin Sane”, 1974's “Diamond Dogs”, and 1975's “Young Americans”. Like his countryman Elton John, he had been working in near obscurity since the sixties, but once he hit upon writing great songs played well by accomplished sidemen, he began focusing and realizing his own potential. After releasing his first truly great album “Hunky Dory” in December 1971, he did not rest on his laurels and hope that fame would find him. According to the engineer and co-producer of that album, Ken Scott, he knew almost immediately after it came out that he wanted to make an album that rocked harder, and he thought that Scott would not approve.
“He talked about the next record and said, 'You're not gonna like it. It's going to be more rock'n'roll.' But he was wrong, I did like it,” said Scott in a recent interview with Jim Irvin for English magazine MOJO.
Scott also stated in the same interview that Bowie was good at assembling musicians who would succeed in bringing his songs to life. This is evidenced by the choice of main foil Mick Ronson on guitar, keyboads, and string arrangements. Ronson is now regarded as a musician of truly legendary status. The next album he, Bowie, and Scott made with bassist Trevor Bolder and drummer Mick Woodmansey demonstrates within its grooves that he was a sympathetic collaborator, a skilled master of both the fretboard and keyboard, and that he was really the man who brought the new Bowie sound to life. An avowed fan of Yardbirds guitarist Jeff Beck, Ronson played with the same power and tone as his hero, catching the ear and imagination of listeners everywhere, eventually enabling world wide sales of Bowie's album to exceed seven million copies.
Even so, “The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars” would not have been the beloved record it is if Bowie's songs were anything less than excellent. Though the title and some of the lyrics suggest it is a concept album, it is not. Nonetheless, the songs fit together and are paced to flow, build to a climax, and eventual resolution. The listener hears an artistic triumph, one that demonstrates Bowie's skill at emotive performances.
Apocalyptic waltz “Five Years” opens the album, and from the fade in of Woodmansey's steady- though lonely-drum beat, Bowie sings, yells, and croons alternately throughout the song, some of which has lyrics seemingly grounded in a story but one that has blanks to be filled in by the listener. By the end of it, Bowie's captivating performance is arresting, and when second track “Soul Love” begins with a lighter mood, saxophone, bursts of deep but bright guitar, and more of his impasssioned singing, it paves the way for song three, the epic “Moonage Daydream”.
On “Moonage Daydream”, Bowie's singing, the compositional power of the song, Ronson's string arrangements, his heavy guitar riffs, his piano, and the supportive, sublime playing of Bolder and Woodmansey take it from its acoustic roots to an interstellar rave-up, one that nearly makes the album peak too early. Amazingly, there are even more outstanding songs beyond it.
Listening today, it sounds just as fresh and exciting as ever. Bowie and his accomplices created a timeless masterpiece with this album. As I have enjoyed it for decades, I find it difficult to imagine what the music world would be without it.
