“The inaugural Carrollton Book Fest will be held on Saturday, March 25, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Doors open at 8:30 a.m.). Carrollton Writers Guild, Inc. and Carrollton Center for the Arts are the proud organizers of this event. The activities include panel discussions, lectures, readings by featured authors and workshops. Bren McClain will present a keynote speech at the end of the day. Her novel, One Good Mama Bone: A Novel, is published by Pat Conroy’s Story Book River Books and has received numerous commendations. Many local and regional authors representing a variety of genres will be present and ready to autograph books.
Lectures, panel discussions and featured author sessions are free and open to the public. The two workshops require registration and a workshop fee.” https://www.carrolltonbookfest.com/
I am super excited to be part of this Book Fest. As a volunteer coordinator, I’ve had the privilege of meeting some of those involved. If you are a book lover, then you need to spend Saturday with us. This opportunity to meet personally with authors will recharge your reading batteries. Talking with others who share a literary passion is unique and challenging.
On Monday during lunch, we discussed business as well as personal writing experiences. I walked away enthusiastic to keep writing. One person might have been convinced to join the Writers Guild. Others discussed future possibilities for the next Book Fest. It was a contagion of writing inspiration.
Friday evening at 7 p.m. a Conversion with the Muse will be presented to kick off the Book Fest. A collaboration between the Guild and the Community Theater, the production will take a look at what motivates writers. No doubt in a humorous way. I am pleased to say a small part of the presentation will be my creation. This will be the first-time words I’ve written will be performed on stage. Consider this your personal invitation. I’d be thrilled if you choose to come.
One point deliberated at lunch was how writing and critical thinking go hand in hand. A retired professor from the School of Nursing at UWG stated it was imperative for student nurses to have critical thinking skills. One way they taught that was through writing experiences. Elementary school teachers also view writing as a key skill to teach in critical thinking. Personally, I often don’t know what I think until I put my pen to paper and allow my thoughts to flow.
Not everyone will be a published author but many can enjoy recording family and personal stories for others to enjoy. If we don’t write them, they will be lost. Being with those who also value story will encourage your writer within. Who knows maybe a Muse will follow you home on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.