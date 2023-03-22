“The inaugural Carrollton Book Fest will be held on Saturday, March 25, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Doors open at 8:30 a.m.). Carrollton Writers Guild, Inc. and Carrollton Center for the Arts are the proud organizers of this event. The activities include panel discussions, lectures, readings by featured authors and workshops. Bren McClain will present a keynote speech at the end of the day. Her novel, One Good Mama Bone: A Novel, is published by Pat Conroy’s Story Book River Books and has received numerous commendations. Many local and regional authors representing a variety of genres will be present and ready to autograph books.

Lectures, panel discussions and featured author sessions are free and open to the public. The two workshops require registration and a workshop fee.” https://www.carrolltonbookfest.com/

