After several weeks with an open seat on Temple’s City Council, that seat was officially filled on Monday night at the June regular meeting. In fact, it was the first order of business before diving into an agenda of what proved to be one of the body’s shortest meetings on record lasting right at one hour.
Alexsis Boles will take over the spot in Ward 3 vacated by Miller’s resignation which was effective March 28 and was due to her moving her residence outside her ward. According to the city’s charter, the Council is allowed to appoint Miller’s replacement because there is less than 12 months remaining in her term.
Councilman Richard Bracknell approached Noles a week ago, and Boles said she gave her decision on Friday.
Bracknell said Boles’ first reaction was to defer to her husband.
“I was a little skeptical, but I decided to do this for my city,” Boles said.
What made her say yes was after consulting with her mother.
“She said, ‘Alexsis, you came into this world not knowing anything. So this opportunity is to learn something new again,’ ” Boles added.
While she hasn’t had much time to sit and ponder her goals for the remainder of the term which ends in December, Boles did say that she is concerned with the sewer and septic quality in her ward.
“It is getting hot and it’s starting to smell,” Boles said.
Bracknell said nominees weren’t “jumping out at us.”
“Asking around, and finding people in the community, she came highly recommended,” Bracknell said. “We called and at first she said ‘my husband can do it.’ She brings a lot to the table, and I thought she would be an ideal addition to our council. As you can see, her performance tonight, I was right. She will be good for the city of Temple.”
