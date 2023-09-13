The Haralson County Board of Education met Tuesday night to discuss district updates and progress into the new school year.

Dr. Martha Smith, School Board Chair, began the meeting discussing departmental reports. Stacey Gilbert first presented the Facilities and Maintenance reports. The elementary and high school has received a few upgrades with HC High School visitor’s press box and a new logo on the softball field being completed. Buchanan Elementary has also received new wired mag locks for SPED doors and books have been distributed with the L4GA grant.