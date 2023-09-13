The Haralson County Board of Education met Tuesday night to discuss district updates and progress into the new school year.
Dr. Martha Smith, School Board Chair, began the meeting discussing departmental reports. Stacey Gilbert first presented the Facilities and Maintenance reports. The elementary and high school has received a few upgrades with HC High School visitor’s press box and a new logo on the softball field being completed. Buchanan Elementary has also received new wired mag locks for SPED doors and books have been distributed with the L4GA grant.
The results of the school nutrition inspections were given, with the district wide average being 97. The schools Digger Ranks were also highlighted as the district holds one of the highest ranks across Georgia since 2015. The district was previously ranked 73 in 2015, this year they moved their way up to 45 out of 201 districts. West Haralson Elementary School is ranked 442 out of 1242. Last year, Buchanan Elementary was ranked 288. Haralson County High School also demonstrated improvement in 2021 being ranked 82 out of 442.
“We are very proud of where we are,” said Smith.
Smith then moved into Technology and Transportation to complete the departmental reports. Within the coming few weeks, parents and staff can look forward to a new layout for the website including new style, text, and overall better aesthetics. Moreover, to keep the momentum going, the new afternoon routes show students arriving home 15 to 20 minutes earlier compared to last year. School police are also continuing to work on fire and new threat response drills to ensure the safety of all students.
