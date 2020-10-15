The body of a Tallapoosa man was found at the side of U.S. Highway 78 on Monday between Tallapoosa and Waco, in what looks like a homocide, officials said.
Deputy Coroner Chase Croft pronounced Hoyt Taylor Daniel, 18, dead at about 9 a.m. on Monday, he said.
“At this time it appears that Mr. Daniel died of gunshot wounds,” Croft said.
Daniel’s body was sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab for an autopsy, he added.
The Sherrif’s office said by written statement that Daniel’s body was found by utility workers off the side of the road on the 3000 block of 78. No other details were released.
The G.B.I. is assisting Haralson County deputies with the investigation.
Investigators requested that anyone with information about the incident call the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office at 770-646-2011 or call 911.
