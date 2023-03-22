During Tuesday night’s work session, Haralson county commissioners discussed the addition of a technology fee. The purpose of the new fee will help replace technology when needed.
The fees would cover computer hardware, software, maintenance and installation as well as audio/visual imaging, fax communications, etc.
The $15 fee will be attached to all court cases. If passed, it is likely to go into effect on July 1.
The BOC also authorized the flying of a police drone in the county. The drone will be used to aid in completing investigations and any other relevant police business.
Board chairman Ronnie Ridley stated that Haralson County Sheriff Stacy Williams needs a letter “by the [county] attorney with the county’s letterhead.”
Williams said his department has borrowed drones from Paulding county before to complete investigations.
“I’m okay with it because it helps solve a lot of crimes at times,” said council member Danny Elsberry.
“Paulding County has the mac daddy of drones,” Williams said.
Williams said drones would help find missing persons and be able to use thermal technology to find those missing and provide security for deputies for tactical operations.
The Sheriff will have to receive a license from the Federal Aviation Administration once the drone has been purchased.
The board extended the moratorium for an additional 90 days in relation to the acceptance of Subdivision applications. This does not affect minor subdivisions.
Approval of a new mini excavator, a Caterpillar 306, was given to public works. This new mini excavator will cost a total of $92,000. The previous mini excavator was sold for $30,000 with the other $62,000 to come from SPLOST funds.
