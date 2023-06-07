The Haralson County Board of Commissioners met Tuesday, June 6, 2023, to discuss the adoption of the zoning text amendment in regards to a section of their ordinances titled “Use Requirements by District related to Farm Wineries.” Commissioners John Daniel and Ryan Farmer were absent from the meeting and in turn did not vote
The amendment to the zoning text amendment says, “A farm winery can include the manufacture of distilled spirits and fortified wines from perishable fruits grown in the state allowed by O.C.G.A [Section] 3-4-24.”
The amendment will be for the agriculture zoning but will require a conditional use permit meaning people would still have to come before the BOC to gain approval. The amendment now allows property owners to complete an application to come before the BOC similar to how current farm winery conditional use permits operate.
The first item on the agenda was a public hearing which did not have anyone speak for or against the proposed amendment to the zoning ordinance. One person asked the BOC if people were currently going against the county ordinance to which Chairman Ronnie Ridley informed them that, “No, it’s just clarifying it. Right now the fruit has to be grown locally and what this is going to be is as long as it’s in the State of Georgia.” Ridley continued clarifying saying that, “They’re not going to be able to bring in fruit from another state. It’s going to have to be inside the State of Georgia.”
The second item on the agenda was the vote on the amendment to the zoning ordinance. The initial motion was made by Daniel Tarpley saying, “I make a move to approve item two of the Amendment to the Zoning Ordinance of Haralson County.” A second was made by Danny Elsberry. The amendment to the zoning ordinance proceeded to pass 3-0.
