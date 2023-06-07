The Haralson County Board of Commissioners met Tuesday, June 6, 2023, to discuss the adoption of the zoning text amendment in regards to a section of their ordinances titled “Use Requirements by District related to Farm Wineries.” Commissioners John Daniel and Ryan Farmer were absent from the meeting and in turn did not vote

The amendment to the zoning text amendment says, “A farm winery can include the manufacture of distilled spirits and fortified wines from perishable fruits grown in the state allowed by O.C.G.A [Section] 3-4-24.”