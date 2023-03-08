The agenda was light during the Haralson County Board of Commissioners meeting on Tuesday. Before adjourning to executive session, the BOC approved a few items including allowing an alcohol license for Clubhouse Pizza. This restaurant is owned by Tracey Pope who was looking to bring beer to the local restaurant. The item was approved unanimously.
The board also discussed adding new radios for the Haralson County Sheriff’s Department which have not been updated since 2010. The radio that was proposed was the Motorola APX 900. These radios are specifically made for police with a rugged design. The motion to purchase the radios was approved.
