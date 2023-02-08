The agenda was light during the Haralson County Board of Commissioners meeting on Tuesday night. In the absence of District 1 Commissioner David Tarpley, the only real vote to authorize the purchase a refurbished fire truck for the county fire truck was but a formality after a time constraint necessitated the issuance of a county purchase order.

Commission Chairman Ronnie Ridley said he contacted each Commissioner and got approval before going forward with the fire truck purchase at less than one-fourth of the cost of a new one.

