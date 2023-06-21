The Haralson County Board of Commissioners got two meetings in one on Tuesday night.
First was the monthly work session followed by a special called meeting to review and discuss county matters. Commissioners crossed a number of items off the list, including budget requests.
With all commissioners present, Chairman Ronnie Ridley called the meeting to order.
Haralson locals and city employees met and requested assistance for a variety of business concerns ranging from the police department all the way to the 4th of July fireworks.
The meeting opened with discussing finances for the drug and family treatment courts as well as the drug task force.
Juvenile Judge Crystal Bice, the Drug and Family Treatment Court representative, requested opioid settlement monies to support these courts for 2024.
The current funding does not support funding gaps. Bice said the courts are receiving money from other class action suits.
Post-treatment support is particularly important in both Polk and Harlason counties. This money is used primarily for drug prevention and medical treatment.
“We want the commissioners to know for both this county and Polk County that you can use that for us,” Bice said. “We are putting those resources back into this community. We treat opioid addiction just as this settlement fund is designed to do.”
The commissioners voted to approve funding, with the hopes that Polk will provide 60%, which will help tackle the drug problem in Haralson and Polk counties. If Polk County does not provide the remaining portion, the Haralson BOC promised to revisit the funding amounts.
The meeting then moved on to discuss the new grant for the fiscal year 2024 budget. With the new grant of $172,472 embarked for pay reimbursements and funds running short in operational accounts. A Drug Task Force deputy requested $10,000 for the station’s operational accounts.
The commissioners voted to approve this amount for operational accounts, which will come from the opioid settlement as well.
Aside from the opioid funding, the commissioners agreed to renew the Iwispr lease on the water tower tanks, providing $100 a month. In addition, to the renewal of the lease, they asked for exclusive rights as well, which was denied.
In terms of the county’s permit fees, permit clerk Tabitha Chappell informed the commissioners that Haralson, along with Talapossa, has had the lowest amount of permit fees for 21 years. The commissioners granted an increase in permit fees for the Haralson County department of planning, zoning, and permits in order to align with the surrounding counties.
“Twenty-two years is a long time not to have an increase,” Commission Chairman Ronnie Ridley said.
The budget requests ended on a positive note, discussing funds for the 4th of July. Each year the commissioners make a donation to Tallapoosa to help pay for fireworks. This year, in celebration for the 4th of July, the commissioners approved an additional amount of $500 in donations.
Before adjourning, the BOC approved closing the county offices on July 3 without pay for employees, although employees could take a vacation day if desired. With the holiday being on Tuesday, the July 3 closure would allow a four-day weekend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.