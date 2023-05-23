NIGHT MOVES

A Bob Seger tribute band will be in Villa Rica on June 3, when the city’s 2023 summer concert series gets underway.

 Photo courtesy Panzyler Entertainment Group

Hollywood Nights — The Bob Seger Experience will be the headlining act for the first of four free downtown concerts.

