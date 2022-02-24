Recently my husband and I decided to go on a road trip. We volunteer at a bluegrass festival in Asheville, North Carolina, and so planned to spend a couple of extra days in the mountains. Events beyond our control altered those plans necessitating a trip to Irvine, Kentucky, for the funeral of my beloved Aunt Nome. We visited with family whom we don’t see often and then back to North Carolina. It was a long day — 5:30 a.m. departure and a 1:30 a.m. return. Needless to say, we don’t keep those hours normally.
Bluegrass First Class always has a good lineup of artists. We were familiar with a few of the bands, others were new to us. We have a new favorite, Second Chance Bluegrass whose members make no apology for being Christians. One group performed cowboy/rodeo songs. Not my favorite and not what I would consider bluegrass in the truest sense.
Sunday after a gospel concert we started the road trip home through the mountains. I always feel small and insignificant when I am in the mountains. The forest is bare and you can see details of the landscape, especially when hiking. (Three and one half hours on the Appalachian Trail one day but that’s another story.)
Fast moving water never fails to intrigue us so we stopped at the NOC center in Topton, North Carolina. Despite the chilly mid-winter day, the place was busy but not bustling like in the summer. The River’s End Restaurant advertised a River and Blues Brunch with live music. We popped in to check it out but with six parties in front of us and the cost of $39 a person we opted for a picnic by the river. Our cheese, veggies, hummus, pork rinds and boiled egg were sufficient.
While we ate we watched kayakers. Yes, kayakers in the river, in February. I was shocked. The NOC Center features a paddling school as well as a race club. From our observations, it appeared an instructor worked with about five guys in the river at once.
Kayakers sit in the craft and have a waterproof skirt that closes around them to keep water out. I imagine some water gets in but not enough to sink the boat. The paddlers are wearing suits — either wet or dry suits like scuba divers — and special shoes. Gloves are made into the paddles to protect their hands from the cold water.
Okay, so you decide to kayak in February in the North Carolina mountains. For me, if I’m in a boat of any kind I want 1) the boat to stay afloat, 2) to stay in the boat, 3) the boat to not turn over. But these kayakers in their wetsuits paddle out to a deep part of the river and intentionally throw their bodies into a roll left or right. If successful, the kayak rolls and rights itself right away. This is a common skill for kayakers.
But what I saw was at a new level. These guys were paddling into the current at the deep hole and throwing themselves forward to create a roll from the front and completely flipping the kayak. Admittedly, these kayaks were the short, stubby kind, not the usual long pointed variety. And he wasn’t always successful. He popped up after a partial roll and tried again. Once he threw himself forward and the kayak went under. The kayak turned sideways and he stayed under for what this mother’s heart thought was forever. But he did right the kayak.
After several tries, he paddled to the take out ramp and rested for a bit. I can’t imagine the strength it takes to battle the current in the river. To maintain your position in moving water has to sap lots of energy. So this young man pushed himself back into the flow and went at it again. We heard him say that he had another hour on his rental. I guess he was going to get every penny of his money’s worth.
It’s beyond my understanding how you could kayak in those temperatures — wetsuit or not. It’s beyond my understanding how you can throw yourself into the water and right the craft again. Not for me, thank you. My speed of kayaking is the placid waters at John Tanner Park. Age may be a factor in his choice of entertainment, and mine too.
Mary Reid is a Haralson County resident who dreams of writing a memoir of her family’s time in Africa.
