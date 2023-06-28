It's blueberry season. The weather has not been helpful this year. Late frost during bud break and rain deficit recently is affecting our harvest.
Titan variety ripens first and produces berries the size of quarters. Dennis loves this berry. The large dusty blueberries are robust and pretty. I find it too fibrous for my taste. But Titan season is nearly over. The four bushes are ready to rest for the remainder of the season.
The other bushes are Rabbiteye, the common variety. Though smaller in size, these berries are also dusty blue to almost purple in color. When ripe, the berries fall into your hand as you roll a finger over them. Berries do not ripen at the same time. The cane holds berries in several stages of ripeness - pale green, light pink, deep red and various shades of blue. The less than fully ripe berries will ripen but I don't think the sweetness is present when picked before peak ripeness. After we pick berries, we allow them to rest for 24 hours at room temperature. This helps the berries ripen a little more and we clean the trash out while on the table. Stems, leaves, and other organic things are removed before we eat or freeze the berries.
Our favorite recipe is whole wheat blueberry muffins. Dennis is somewhat famous in our small circle for his muffins. He tops them with pecan pieces which toast while the muffins bake. It’s the perfect crown for the soft, slightly sweet muffin laced with hot juicy berries. Fresh and frozen berries work equally well for muffins.
Fresh berries with cottage cheese, yogurt, or cereal make a light breakfast which provides vitamin C, protein and antioxidants. Blueberries are a superfood (who knows how that declaration is made) and one reason is the antioxidant property. Antioxidants help protect your body from the free radicals that our bodies make as waste products. Regular consumption of antioxidants repair the
damage of free radicals. While I don’t understand this I will gladly eat some blueberries to help my body repair itself.
Dennis likes to make a frozen treat with berries and half and half. Mixed in a blender, the frozen berries turn into a mixture almost like ice cream. He adds a little Splenda for extra sweetness. On a hot summer day, this is a welcome dessert.
In previous years, the family joke states that I plan a trip out of state during berry harvest. My dad’s birthday is in late June so I often made a trip to visit him on his birthday. It’s not my fault berry season and his birthday coincide. He lives closer now and so I can’t use a trip to visit him as an excuse to skip out on berry harvest.
Nor is it my fault when the girl cousins planned a trip to the beach this week. Dennis will be home by himself this week and will continue to pick every other day. In years past we have literally begged friends to help us pick but those days are long gone.
One year we picked 20 gallons of berries (we numbered the bags as we froze them). This year we’ll be lucky if we get five gallons. So friends, if the blueberry muffins are less frequent, know it’s because of the scarcity of berries and not a scarcity of love.
