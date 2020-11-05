Interim Chief Magistrate Judge Jason Blackmon easily won election on Tuesday garnering 70% of the votes, a total of 9,082.
Blackmon has been serving as interim judge since August. He was named interim judge to take the place of former judge Brandon Heath, who resigned the seat amid an investigation by the Judicial Qualifications Commission, the supervisory board for Georgia’s judges. Heath had easily won the Republican nomination for the seat in June and would have been uncontested in the general election.
Blackmon handily beat his challengers for the seat, Wayne Jackson, who received 2,662 votes, and James Watson, who received 1,162 votes.
Blackmon, one of a handful of residents who waited in the cold outside the Haralson County Courthouse for the election results on Tuesday, said he believed the results confirmed that county voters were happy with their representation.
“(This office) came open because the judge had to leave after getting elected by 70% of the vote,” Blackmon said. “Everything according to the people was going good.”
He hopes to keep that good will. Blackmon said his father, Harold Blackmon, who served as probate judge in the county for 24 years, was extremely popular.
“Anybody that’s over the age of 40 in the county has dealt with him and I’ve never heard anyone say a bad word about him,” Blackmon said. “They liked my dad and the way he treated folks.”
Blackmon is trying to follow in his footsteps. But it can be a difficult job, he said. In any ruling in small claims court for instance, one person wins and another loses, Blackmon said. That can lead to hard feelings.
“The biggest thing is the court cases when you have to rule against people I know,” Blackmon said. “I do try to base any ruling, try to base it on law.”
Also among the people awaiting election results outside the courthouse was Bremen City Schools Superintendent David Hicks. The county’s school systems had asked voters to renew the special purpose local option sales tax for education on the ballot. The voters did with 8,802 people voting yes and 5,022 voting no.
“It’s just a rough time right now,” Hicks said, adding that the results show that voters trust the school systems to spend the money wisely. “We appreciate that trust.”
Bremen’s portion of the E-SPLOST will fund renovations on the oldest portion of Bremen High School. The renovations will replace about two-thirds of the high school. The project will cost roughly $12 million, $2 million of which will come from the state Department of Education.
Haralson County Schools Superintendent Jerry Bell had said that the county school’s portion of the money will be used to build a College and Career Academy and to upgrade the Haralson County High School Gymnasium. The system hopes to sell bonds totaling about $8 million for the projects.
Also on the ballot, Bremen voters in Haralson County approved a request by the school system to sell bonds to finance the renovation of the high school with 2,533 yes-votes and 870 no-votes. City of Bremen voters in Carroll County also approved the request 37-13.
