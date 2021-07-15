July 2020 I went to Australia for my birthday — right in the middle of the pandemic. Truth be fully told, I went to the Australian Bakery Cafe on the square in Marietta on my birthday.
We did some junking around thrift stores on the way and then had lunch at the Australian Bakery. I decided on a meat pie and was sadly disappointed. Unsure if it was made in-house or not, but it was not much different from the individual pot pies our mothers resorted to when we were kids. You remember the ones in small round tin pans? I think they sold three for a dollar back then. Not a stellar birthday lunch.
But the birthday dessert was to die for. I ate a hedgehog for my birthday dessert. I have never met a pastry/dessert I didn’t like. My love language is dessert.
The Cafe website describes the hedgehog as “an old-fashioned country Australian favorite. A fudgy alternative to the American brownie with crispy bits and coconut topped off with an icing that makes this a chocoholics dream.” It was so rich I couldn’t eat the whole thing in one sitting. Six of these babies weigh a pound so it was a dense load of goodness.
The Cafe has a large mural of the Australian outback complete with kangaroo warnings so we had to take a photo of ourselves as if we really were in Australia having tea, eating meat pies, and a hedgehog. I was somewhat disappointed to learn the recipe for the hedgehog. It’s actually a no-bake cookie that has lots of cookie crumbs, chocolate, coconut, and nuts all ground up and stuck back together with butter and chocolate glaze.
Don’t get me wrong, it was good. But not something I have made since last summer. One recipe counted over 800 calories in one slice. Again a good reason not to make this Australian delight.
Wednesday, July 14, began my 63rd trip around the sun. I was born on a Monday morning and have enjoyed a full life every year since 1958.
Last year we thrifted on my birthday. This year we are trying something new. My brother told us of a store in Opelika that sells Amazon and Walmart.com returns. The prices are on a sliding scale — $8 on Friday, $7 on Saturday, $4 on Sunday, $2 on Monday, $1 on Tuesday, and 25 cents on Wednesday. The store is full of big bins with a jumble of items in them. The thrill is in the hunt because you never know what you might find. I am looking forward to this shopping experience and will report how it goes.
As for food for my birthday celebration? It is undetermined at this point. My parents and one brother and sister-in-law will help me celebrate. I’ll be scoping out a good lunch spot in the Opelika area as of this writing.
The Lord has blessed me and I pray my life will be a blessing to others during revolution 63 (and beyond).
Mary Reid is a Haralson County resident who dreams of writing a memoir of her family’s time in Africa.
