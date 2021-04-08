Cassandra and Calvin Driver, of Bremen, welcomed a daughter, CaliJo Inez, born at Tanner Medical Center in Carrollton on March 10, 2021, weighing 8 pounds.
Miranda Jackson, of Tallapoosa, welcomed a son, Everett McKade Jackson, born at Tanner Medical Center in Carrollton on March 10, 2021, weighing 8 pounds and 3 ounces. Grandparents are Sheila and J.R. McElroy.
Ashley Danielle and Jody Lee Webb, of Haralson County, welcomed a son, Jagger Nash Webb, born at Tanner Medical Center in Carrollton on March 12, 2021, weighing 5 pounds and 11 ounces. Grandparents are Mary Green, Danny Guise, Joel Webb, Jean Perry and Lee Perry.
Julie and Joshua Randolph, of Tallapoosa, welcomed a son, Archer Steven Randolph, born at Tanner Medical Center in Carrollton on March 5, 2021, weighing 7 pounds and 4 ounces. Grandparents are Eddie and Laura Mixon and Matthew and Debbie Randolph.
