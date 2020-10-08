Jessica and Jeremy Prichard, of Carrollton, welcomed a son, River Grayson Prichard, born at Tanner Medical Center in Carrollton on Sept. 9, 2020, weighing 7 pounds and 6 ounces. Grandparents are Sheila Gore, Kenneth Gore, Kimberly Rafferty and Robin Prichard.
Sabrina McAdams, of Bremen, welcomed a daughter, Ka’miyah Sarah Rose McAdams, born at Tanner Medical Center in Carrollton on Sept. 9, 2020. Grandparent is Tammy White.
Haven and Adam Morgan, of Carrollton, welcomed a daughter, Perry Jean Morgan, born at Tanner Medical Center in Carrollton, on Sept. 8, 2020, weighing 6 pounds and 12 ounces.
Natalie and Josh West, of Bremen, welcomed a daughter, Ruby Emeline West, born at Tanner Medical Center in Carrollton on Aug. 29, 2020, weighing 6 pounds and 12 ounces. Grandparents are Danny and Deborah West, Glenda Lambert, Steve and Rose Sacady.
