Rachel and Sean Stassie, of Carrollton, welcomed a daughter, Saegan Stassie, born on July 16, 2021, at Tanner Medical Center in Carrollton, weighing 7 pounds and 4 ounces. Grandparents are Walter and Emily Dipietro and Jill Stassie
