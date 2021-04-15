Logan Meeks and Nathan Warren, of Bremen, welcomed a daughter, Marilyn Elizabeth-Marie Warren, born at Tanner Medical Center in Carrollton on March 22, 2021, weighing 8.1 pounds. Grandparents are Joey and Rha Meeks and Deanna and Robert Warren.
Samantha Lawson, of Buchanan, welcomed a daughter, Bailey Marie Lynn Muncher, born at Tanner Medical Center in Carrollton on March 26, 2021, weighing 7 pounds and 11 ounces. Grandparents are Karen, Brian, Tisha and Jason.
