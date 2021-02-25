Jordyn Sorrell, of Villa Rica, welcomed a son, Aziel, born at Tanner Medical Center in Villa Rica on Dec. 21, 2020, weighing 6 pounds and 15.5 ounces. Grandparents are Sharon and Chris Sorrell.
Brittaney Early, of Bremen, welcomed a son, Bentley Lane Brock, born on Jan. 18, 2021, at Tanner Medical Center in Carrollton, weighing 7 pounds and 13 ounces. Grandparents are Shelaina Early, Rolland P. Early, Valynda Early, and Hugh “Dan” Brock.
Ashley and Dylan Bailey, of Bremen, welcomed a son, Carson Joseph Bailey, born at Tanner Medical Center in Carrollton on Jan. 20, 2021, weighing 8 pounds and 7 ounces. Grandparents are Mark and Tracy Burson, Jennifer Bailey, Chris and Lora Bailey.
Jessica Gibson and Kenneth Collins, Jr., of Dallas, welcomed a daughter, Trinity Leeann Starla Collins, born at Tanner Medical Center in Carrollton on Jan. 9, 2021, weighing 5 pounds and 11 ounces. Grandparents are Joyce Collins and Kenneth Collins, Sr.
Kiley and Daniel Covey, of Carrollton, welcomed a daughter, Kinsley Brielle Covey, born at Tanner Medical Center in Carrollton on Feb. 4, 2021, weighing 7 pounds and 10 ounces. Grandparents are Bev and Dave McKenna and Dan and JoAnn Covey.
Alexis Eastling and Ethan Paden, of Bremen, welcomed a daughter, Gracelynn Rose Paden, born at Tanner Medical Center in Villa Rica on Jan. 12, 2021, weighing 8 pounds and 2 ounces. Grandparents are Mike and Stacy Paden and Alvin and Eva Hulsey.
Erica and Ryan Runion, of Bremen, welcomed a son, Waylon Robert Runion, born at Tanner Medical Center in Carrollton on Jan. 28, 2021, weighing 7 pounds. Grandparents are Glen Runion, Rhonda Ashmore, Barry Bradley and Cecelia Bradley.
Meghan and Gabriel Sanders, of Bowdon, welcomed a daughter, Cheyenne Eileen Sanders, born at Tanner Medical Center in Carrollton on Jan. 28, 2021, weighing 7 pounds and 3 ounces.
Dakota and Taylor Meadows, of Waco, welcomed a daughter, Tribella Ann Meadows, born at Tanner Medical Center in Carrollton on Jan. 27, 2021, weighing 8 pounds and 11 ounces. Grandparents are Tonya Miller and James Vanzandt.
Elizabeth and Christopher Willard, of Bremen, welcomed a son, Mason Elijah Willard, born at Tanner Medical Center in Villa Rica on Dec. 3, 2020, weighing 8 pounds. Grandparents are Tammy-Sue and Stanley Grier.
Audra McCleary welcomed a daughter, Lylan Danielle McCleary, born at Tanner Medical Center in Villa Rica on Dec. 16, 2020, weighing 6 pounds and 14 ounces.
Elyse and Justin Shattles, of Buchanan, welcomed a daughter, Lyric Rowen Shattles, born at Tanner Medical Center in Carrollton on Jan. 27, 2021, weighing 8 pounds and 1 ounce. Grandparents are Keith and Tammy Dycus, David and Pam Shattles, and Sandy Gilley.
