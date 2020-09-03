Kristain and Thomas Branham, of Villa Rica, welcomed son, Aldrin Duncan Branham, born at Tanner Medical Center in Carrollton on July 27, 2020, weighing 8 pounds and 3 ounces. Grandparents are Bryce and Lisa Delany and Yvonne Waddle.
Haley and Carroll Skinner, of Villa Rica, welcomed a son, Winston Carroll Skinner, born at Tanner Medical Center in Villa Rica on July 17, 2020, weighing 7.6 pounds.
Taylor and Oscar Vazquez, of Bremen, welcomed a daughter, Sofia Elizabeth Vazquez Malone, born at Tanner Medical Center in Villa Rica on July 14, 2020, weighing 8.6 pounds. Grandparents are Jose and Margarita Vazquez and Kimberly and Richy Malone.
Cassandra Austin and Justin Loyd of Piedmont welcomed a son, Elliot Loyd, born at Tanner Medical Center in Carrollton on Aug. 5, 2020, weighing 6 pounds and 9 ounces.
