Amber and Douglas Wolfe, of Bremen, welcomed a son, Everett Robert Wolfe, born on June 19, 2020, at Tanner Medical Center in Carrollton, weighing 9 pounds and 14 ounces. Grandparents are Jim and Brenda Phillips and Shelley Martineau and Don Lyman.
Safarri and Christopher Davenport, of Franklin, welcomed twin sons, Marshall Scott Davenport and Noah Tony Davenport, born on June 18, 2020, at Tanner Medical Center in Carrollton, weighing 4 pounds, 14 ounces and 5 pounds, 2 ounces respectively. Grandparents are Scott Davenport, Melody Davenport, Janice Curtis, Bill Curtis, Lateca Farmer and Tony McKey.
Stephanie and Larry Vinson, of Tallapoosa, welcomed a daughter, Madisyn Aubrey Vinson, born on June 28 at Tanner Medical Center in Carrollton, weighing 7 pounds and 2 ounces. Grandparents are Anthony and April Dukes, Michell and Garr Cleaveland.
Olivia and Michael Morgan, of Bowdon, welcomed twin daughters, Carlie Layla Morgan and Claire Lyla Morgan, born on July 6, 2020, at Tanner Medical Center in Carrollton, weighing 5 pounds, 12 ounces and 5 pounds, 1 ounce respectively. Grandparents are Susan Wilson and Doyle Hudgins.
Taylor and Nathaniel Edwards, of Villa Rica, welcomed a daughter, Kynlee Claire Edwards, born on June 6, 2020, at Tanner Medical Center in Villa Rica, weighing 7 pounds and 2 ounces. Grandparents are Alicia Lewis, David Lewis, Marcus and Brenda Shinall.
