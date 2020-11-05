Sandy and Larry Henry, of Temple, welcomed a son, Ryder Kayde Henry, born on Oct. 8, 2020, weighing 3 pounds and 8 ounces. Grandparents are Mary Shelton and Kay and Anthony Willingham.
