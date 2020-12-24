Angel and Steven Ansley, of Villa Rica, welcomed a son, James Kyser Ares Ansley, born at Tanner Medical Center in Villa Rica on Oct. 22, 2020, weighing 6 pounds and 8 ounces. Grandparents are Kathy Ansley, Karen Underwood and Stevie Simmons.
Kaleigh and Dylan Shepherd, of Bremen, welcomed a son, Owen Rhett Shepherd, born at Tanner Medical Center in Carrollton on Nov. 8, 2020, weighing 7 pounds and 5 ounces. Grandparents are Jason and Lisa Owens and Kyle and Susan Shepherd.
Lindsay and Tyron Sneddon, of Bremen, welcomed a son, Penn Christopher Sneddon, born at Tanner Medical Center in Carrollton on Nov. 3, 2020, weighing 6 pounds and 11 ounces. Grandparents are Kay and David Mecklin, Greg and Patricia Elkins, Ward and Michelle Sneddon.
Harlee and Gary Thompson, Jr., of Carrollton, welcomed a son, Grayson Byrd Thompson, born at Tanner Medical Center in Carrollton on Dec. 1, 2020, weighing 5 pounds and 6 ounces. Grandparents are Crystal and Jeff Rood, Gary Thompson, Sr., and Sandra Williams.
Brittney and Burney Martin, Jr., of Temple, welcomed a daughter, Kamryn Brooke Martin, born at Tanner Medical Center in Carrollton on Nov. 19, 2020, weighing 10 pounds and 4 ounces. Grandparents are Debbie and Brent Burgess, Brenda and Burney Martin, Sr.
Elisha Medeiros and Terence Smith, of Carrollton, welcomed a son, Jameson Oliver Smith, born at Tanner Medical Center in Carrollton on Nov. 29, 2020, weighing 7 pounds and 7 ounces.
Felicha Ayers and Jonathan Dalrymple, of Villa Rica, welcomed a son, Mason Lee Dalrymple, born at Tanner Medical Center in Villa Rica on Nov. 4, 2020, weighing 8 pounds, 6 ounces. Grandparents are Tracy Dalrymple, Ginger Kiker and Ricky Ayers.
