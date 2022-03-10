Stephanie and Jared West, of Bremen, welcomed a daughter, Kennedy Ava West, born on Feb. 11, 2022, at Tanner Medical Center in Carrollton, weighing 6 pounds and 12 ounces. Grandparents are Jimmy and Sue West.
Kayla and Christoper Mixon, of Waco, welcomed twins, a son and daughter, Makenna Jaymes and Michael Rome, born on Feb. 11, 2022, at Tanner Medical Center in Carrollton, weighing 5 pounds and 8 ounces and 6 pounds and 15 ounces respectively. Grandparents are Robin and Jay Mason, Eddie and Laura Mixon and the late Johnny Holcombe, Jr.
Lindsey and Denver Coalson, of Temple, welcomed a son, Cane Jerry Clint Coalson, born on Feb. 11, 2022, at Tanner Medical Center in Carrollton, weighing 9 pounds and 14 ounces. Grandparents are Gene and Lynn Merritt, the late Cindy Merritt, and Jerry and Joan Coalson.
Megan and Dean Bates, of Bremen, welcomed a daughter, McKenna Rose Bates, born on Feb. 14, 2022, at Tanner Medical Center in Carrollton, weighing 7 pounds and 6 ounces. Grandparents are Melody and Chad Johnson, and Sandy and Bill White.
Katie and Jordan McEnery, of Villa Rica, welcomed a son, Oakley Thomas McEnery, born on Feb. 17, 2022, at Tanner Medical Center in Carrollton, weighing 9 pounds and 2 ounces. Grandparents are Michael and Donna Schmock and Chris and Valerie McEnery.
Brittany and Cody Sanders, of Bowdon, welcomed a daughter, Ivey Jane Sanders, born on Feb. 28, 2022, at Tanner Medical Center in Carrollton, weighing 7 pounds and 4 ounces. Grandparents are Amanda and Daniel Ivey, and Kathy and John Sanders.
