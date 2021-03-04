Whitney and Victor Crews, of Buchanan, welcomed a son, River Chad Crews, born at Tanner Medical Center in Carrollton on Feb. 4, 2021, weighing 8 pounds and 2 ounces. Grandparents are Chuck and Tammy Thompson and Chad Crews and April O’ Neal.
Heather and Brandon Haney, of Tallapoosa, welcomed a son, Axel Gunner Lee Haney, born at Tanner Medical Center in Carrollton on Feb. 1, 2021, weighing 7 pounds and 1 ounce. Grandparents are Doris Liner, Sue Hunt, Jennifer Blue and Timothy Blue.
Jennifer and Anthony Nasser, of Villa Rica, welcomed a son, Camp Nabil Nasser, born at Tanner Medical Center in Carrollton on Feb. 6, 2021, weighing 8 pounds. Grandparents are Cindy Davison, Michael and Susie Nasser.
Amber and Wes Perkins, of Bremen, welcomed a son, Harrison James Perkins, born at Tanner Medical Center in Carrollton on Feb. 10, 2021, weighing 9 pounds and 2 ounces. Grandparents are Tracy and Angie Pitts and Rita Johnson along with great-grandmother, Joyce Walling.
