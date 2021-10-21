Allison and Anthony Schieman, of Waco, welcomed a son, Anthony Erwin Schieman, Jr., born at Tanner Medical Center in Carrollton on Sept. 21, 2021, weighing 7 pounds and 6 ounces. Grandparents are David and Deeanna Fry and Kim Loggins, and Jon-Michael.
Taylor and Nathaniel Kiser, of Bremen, welcomed a daughter, Genevieve Harper Kiser, born at Tanner Medical Center in Carrollton on Sept. 24, 2021, weighing 7 pounds and 9 ounces. Grandparents are Tiana and Jeff Moore Kelley.
Amelia and Patrick Hitchcock, of Tallapoosa, welcomed a daughter, Sawyer Brooke Hitchcock, born at Tanner Medical Center in Carrollton on Sept. 25, 2021, weighing 7 pounds and 8 ounces. Grandparents are Mike Hitchcock, Alan and Tina Hughes, Angela and Tim Devaughn.
Danielle Noles, of Mount Zion, welcomed a daughter, Kylie Danielle Love, born at Tanner Medical Center in Carrollton, on Sept. 30, 2021, weighing 8 pounds and 1 ounce. Grandparents are Melanie Carter, T.J. Carter, Casey Hamrick, Brooke Hamrick, Cheryl Love and George Edward Love, Jr.
Britnie and Jeffrey Brown, of Roopville, welcomed a son, Johnnie Oliver Brown, born at Tanner Medical Center in Carrollton on Oct. 1, 2021, weighing 7 pounds and 8 ounces. Grandparents are Scott and Wendy Gray and Jeff and Karen Brown.
Marissa and Brandon Shadinger, of Ranburne, Alabama, welcomed a daughter, Harper Shadinger, born at Tanner Medical Center in Carrollton on Oct. 4, 2021, weighing 6 pounds and 10 ounces. Grandparents are Michael Hitchcock, Lenetta Shadinger and Tim Shadinger.
