Mr. Billy Charles Wilson, Sr., age 83, of Tallapoosa, GA passed away peacefully at home January 12, 2023. He was born December 18, 1939 in Bowdon, GA to the late Ernest Olin Wilson and Agnes Burnette Bates Wilson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Vera Nell Moore Wilson and brothers, Ed Wilson and Olin Wilson.
Mr. Wilson retired after 22 years of service in the United States Navy. He later worked for 14 years as a bank examiner for the States of Georgia and served for 8 years on the Tallapoosa City Council. He was a devoted member of West View Missionary Baptist Church. He is survived by his daughter and son in law, Janet and Dan Pope, of Tallapoosa; son and daughter in law, Chuck and Jill Wilson, of Gainesville, GA; six grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren; sisters and brother in law, Sandra Worthy and Linda and Earl Pike, all of Tallapoosa; brother and sister in law, Don and Cheryl Wilson, of Palm Bay, FL; and sister in law, Pat Wilson, of Melbourne, FL.
