American musician Billy Squier rocked in the 1980s, in some ways setting the tone that would define the decade’s rock music.
His sophomore album, “Don’t Say No,” released on April 13, 1981, is great-sounding 80’s hard rock. By the summer, the album had reached platinum, eventually selling over three million copies. But the music was also inspirational to the many musicians that followed him and the songs have long been used in soundtracks and video games as well as samples in other song adaptations.
The initial single from the album, “The Stroke,” remains a Classic Rock staple, with its backward snare drum beat, gang vocals, and funky guitar riffs. Subsequent singles, “In The Dark” and “My Kinda Lover” remain cherished songs by rock radio listeners, and the album is still considered the best of Squier’s output.
Squier was born May 12, 1950, and grew up in Wellesley, a suburb of Boston. In his early teens, he became entranced by the sound of Eric Clapton’s guitar playing on the 1966 album, “Blues Breakers with Eric Clapton,” by John Mayall.
He had already been playing piano and guitar, he eventually attended the Berklee College of Music for a time, playing with varying groups before joining Piper, a Power Pop group who released two albums, 1976’s “Piper” and 1977’s “Can’t Wait” before breaking up. Unlike many who face adversity in their music business goals, Squier claims this experience emboldened his resolve. He began recording and then shopping around demos for a solo record deal for 18 months or so, eventually garnering him the opportunity to record for Capitol Records. His initial effort, 1980’s “The Tale of the Tape” began with “The Big Beat,” a song that has been sampled for the drum tracks by nearly 300 other artists as of this writing. The song has served as the rhythmic bottom end for artists such as Beck, Jay-Z, Kanye West, Britney Spears, Foster the People, and Run D.M.C. Though the song’s parent album did not produce any hit singles, it did prime his burgeoning fanbase for the new release that would follow it.
At the heart of this sound was stick-spinning drummer Bobby Chouinard, a devotee of the funky, but hard-hitting style of Led Zeppelin’s John Bonham. He would go on to record multiple records with Squier, and his part of “Don’t Say No” is so integral and important that the album without his input seems inconceivable. Lead guitarist Carey Sharaf, keyboardist Alan St. Jon, and bassist Mark Clarke rounded out the band, giving the songs a freshness that captured the attention of rock aficionados. The band’s interaction sounds more genuine than much of the slick, overproduced music that had become routine for bands of the era.
With all 10 of its songs written by Squier, “Don’t Say No” is emblematic of his skill at writing and performing hard rock unlike the zeitgeist of the time. Released after the initial Punk era of the late 1970s as well as the New Wave musical style that was in vogue on both sides of the Atlantic, Squier’s album stood apart from the pack.
The core sound of guitar, bass, drums and vocals was augmented by keyboards, but unlike so much of the music popular at the time, it was not dominated by them.
Much of the album’s success is due to the manner in which the songs were recorded. Squier says his usual approach is to record the band live in the studio to get a complimentary feel between the drums and bass guitar. Any guitar parts or keyboards that need replacing or a different overall texture for the song can be overdubbed. Going for the live interaction between the bandmates makes the recording urgent, vibrant, and authentic. Album favorites like “Lonely Is The Night” and “Too Daze Gone” exemplify this sound.
Album co-producer Reinhold Mack was as significant to the album as Squier’s songs and his band. Squier originally approached Queen’s Brian May to produce “Don’t Say No”, but May declined and suggested Mack, as he had just produced Queen’s multi-platinum album “The Game” in 1980. The production combination of Mack and Squier proved successful with Music Television (MTV) and album-oriented Rock (A.O.R.) stations playing the album’s songs in heavy rotation for decades to come. Even today, Squier’s fans continue to affirm “Don’t Say No.”
Alex McGill is an educator and musician living in Haralson County.
