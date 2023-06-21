Alice Cooper began as a band originally from Arizona who relocated to California and then to Michigan in the 1960’s, were initially unlikely mega-stars. A group of athletes who had originally mimed along to British Invasion songs for a talent show at their high school, the members found the adulation enticing, leading them to learn how to play instruments and eventually compose some oddball tunes with names like “10 Minutes Before the Worm” and “Nobody Likes Me”. Lead singer Vincent Furnier used the stage name of Alice Cooper, and the band were rounded out by guitarists Michael Bruce and Glen Buxton, bassist Dennis Dunaway, and drummer Neal Smith. They caught the attention of Rock musician and producer Frank Zappa, and along with his manager, Herb Cohen, he signed them to his Straight Records label, a subsidiary of Warner Brothers Records.
The Alice Cooper Group’s first release for the label, 1969’s “Pretties For You”, is an entertaining listen, but one that is certainly limited in its commercial appeal. The band are pictured on its back cover, wearing thrift store clothing that is reminiscent of the Glam Rock look of British Rock bands of the era.
Utilizing new producer David Briggs, (Neil Young) the band reconvened and created their sophomore album, 1970’s “Easy Action”. It was a tighter affair to a degree, but it still lacked a cohesive single, one that would move them from being outside the margins to the mainstream. “Mr. and Misdemeanor” is probably my favorite song from the album. It demonstrates the band’s penchant for more dramatic musical pursuits than their peers even at this early stage in their development.
Though these two albums performed poorly, the band relocated to Detroit, Michigan, a city known for its working class sound. Local groups like The Motor City Five, (MC5) Mitch Ryder and the Detroit Wheels, and The Stooges were influential to them, and they developed their performance style considerably. Their manager, Shep Gordon, got them in touch with Canadian producer Jack Richardson who sent his understudy, Bob Ezrin, to check out the band. Ezrin eventually liked what he saw, especially the way in which the group’s devotees participated in their concerts. He convinced Richardson to be the executive producer of their next release, with him in the role of producer.
This connection of Ezrin with The Alice Cooper Group yielded the band its first big hit, “I’m Eighteen” in 1970. The successive third album, “Love It To Death”, and its follow-up, “Killer”, both released in 1971, garnered notoriety for their Hard Rock sound and their increasingly elaborate stage performances which included similated executions and a live boa constrictor Cooper had wrapped around him as he sang. Hit songs, “Under My Wheels”, and “Be My Lover” solidified the band’s popularity.
“School’s Out”, the band’s 1972 single, was Alice Cooper’s first number one single in the United Kingdom (U.K.). The album reached number 2 on the Billboard 200 in the United States, (U.S.) and like the previous two records by the band, it sold 1,000,000 copies. Still working closely with Ezrin, they had begun to challenge their audience with elements of showbiz numbers. “Gutter Cat vs. The Jets”, a deep track on the album, contains elements of Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim’s “West Side Story”. This hinted at the record that was to come, the first they had created to spawn four hit singles and another platinum-selling album.
“Billion Dollar Babies”, released in February of 1973, proved to be the band’s apex with Ezrin, charting at the number one position in the U.K., U.S., and Finland. Album opener “Hello Hooray”, a song by Rolf Kempf, signals the grandiosity of the album, complete with orchestral accompaniment. The album’s creepy, unsettling title track features guest vocalist Donovan. “Elected” promotes Cooper as a presidential candidate for “The Wild Party”. “No More Mr. Nice Guy”, probably my favorite song by the band, comically responds to the outrage created by their stage antics. Its campy lead guitar, doo-wop style backing vocals, and hooky chorus are always entertaining.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.