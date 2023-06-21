Alice Cooper began as a band originally from Arizona who relocated to California and then to Michigan in the 1960’s, were initially unlikely mega-stars. A group of athletes who had originally mimed along to British Invasion songs for a talent show at their high school, the members found the adulation enticing, leading them to learn how to play instruments and eventually compose some oddball tunes with names like “10 Minutes Before the Worm” and “Nobody Likes Me”. Lead singer Vincent Furnier used the stage name of Alice Cooper, and the band were rounded out by guitarists Michael Bruce and Glen Buxton, bassist Dennis Dunaway, and drummer Neal Smith. They caught the attention of Rock musician and producer Frank Zappa, and along with his manager, Herb Cohen, he signed them to his Straight Records label, a subsidiary of Warner Brothers Records.

The Alice Cooper Group’s first release for the label, 1969’s “Pretties For You”, is an entertaining listen, but one that is certainly limited in its commercial appeal. The band are pictured on its back cover, wearing thrift store clothing that is reminiscent of the Glam Rock look of British Rock bands of the era.