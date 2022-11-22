Carrollton — Carroll Electric Membership Cooperative (EMC) announces the promotion of Kim Billings as Member Services Manager.
Billings has been with Carroll EMC for more than 10 years and most recently served as Member Services Supervisor. Her expanded role for the cooperative includes managing the call center, frontlines, data processing and district offices. She is a graduate of Central High School and the Leadership Haralson Academy, and she has completed the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association’s Supervisory and Management Essentials programs.
“Kim has demonstrated exceptional leadership skills during departmental transitions these past few years,” said Jay Gill, Senior Vice President of Member and External Relations for Carroll EMC. “Her prior work experience, on-the-job training and exceptional care for fellow co-workers and co-op Members have set her apart.”
Prior to joining the cooperative, Billings worked for Citizens Bank & Trust of West Georgia, now known as Synovous, for more than 22 years. She started her banking career as a teller and was promoted to various roles before becoming Vice President and Branch Manager while completing Synovous Retail Banking School. Billings completed her banking career at Community and Southern Bank as a Loan Documentation Supervisor.
Billings and her husband, Charles, live in Villa Rica with their son. They are members of Westside Baptist Church.
Carroll EMC is a Member-owned cooperative providing electricity to approximately 53,000 homes and businesses. The co-op serves Members in Carroll, Haralson, Heard, Paulding, Polk, Floyd and Troup counties. This institution is an equal opportunity provider and employer. For more information visit the cooperative’s website at carrollemc.com or follow Carroll EMC on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn. Carroll EMC: Community Built. Community Builder.
