Carrollton — Carroll Electric Membership Cooperative (EMC) announces the promotion of Kim Billings as Member Services Manager.

Billings has been with Carroll EMC for more than 10 years and most recently served as Member Services Supervisor. Her expanded role for the cooperative includes managing the call center, frontlines, data processing and district offices. She is a graduate of Central High School and the Leadership Haralson Academy, and she has completed the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association’s Supervisory and Management Essentials programs.

