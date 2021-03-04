The Bremen High School Theater Department’s production of “9 to 5, the Musical” won the Georgia High School Association One Act Play AA State Championship on Feb. 13. Emma Popphan was named State Best Actress, while Griffyn Bishop, Jessica Friedl, Daulton Payne, Olivia Reaves and Abbie Sailors were named to the State All-Star Cast.
These are all impressive feats, and directors Monica Turner, Jamie Lipscomb, Chelsie Moore and Patrick McCarley must certainly be proud of the entire cast’s achievement. The performance had also previously won at the regional level, including the Best Tech Crew Award along with those of the actors.
Our family was fortunate to see the matinee encore performance of the musical last Sunday at the Hamilton-McPherson Fine Arts Center. The students had rehearsed weeknights after school until nine o’clock at night, Ms. Turner said in the show’s introduction. Noting family and community support, she shared the accolades accrued from the winning performances, underscoring the significance of each.
Once the play was underway, it was apparent that the collective dedication of all involved elevated it beyond a normal performance. It exemplified higher order literacy skills in action, and underscored how important the BHS Theater department is to the community.
The lead actors impressed the audience with their emotional directness, stage presence, physical humor, and comedic timing. Each portrayed a believable caricature within a hostile work environment couched in the not-so-distant past. Likewise, the supporting actors commanded the spotlight effectively, bringing the office personnel and their stereotypical personalities to life. The superb ensemble cast danced, sang, and acted with professional-level brilliance. The play was so entertaining that my family and I agreed that we were sorry we could not see it another time.
It appeared that the directors, actors, and crew were as moved by the show as we in the audience were. I recalled my own experiences in high school, being a member of the theater sound crew, putting in the time for rehearsal, dedicating hours after school to getting a performance right for the audience who would soon experience it. I still use the invaluable skills I learned from my experiences in high school theater.
This reflection made me consider what a singular experience this show had to have been for cast, crew, and faculty. Performing such a theatrical piece as this required careful consideration of the actors’ abilities and the kind of material that could effectively be presented. It was not merely an effective performance; it was also a lot of fun to watch.
The story’s universal theme of overcoming obstacles to achieve is one that resonates for the students involved in its theater production. Though extended hours and practice were necessary to reach the heights they did, the students’ enthusiasm was apparent throughout the play. This dedication to exceptionality mirrors the work ethic of its original star of the film, the co-creator of its musical adaptation, and the writer of its signature song, Dolly Parton.
Parton’s 1980 hit single, “9 to 5”, was so catchy that it ascended the Billboard Singles Charts within three months of its release. It became a Gold Record over 40 years ago in February 1981, with sales of over 500,000 copies. That same month, it reached the number one ranking on the Billboard Hot 100 and Adult Contemporary charts after also taking the number one spot on the Country chart that January.
Parton was the second female artist to reach number one on both the country and Hot 100 charts with the same single, 13 years after Jeannie C. Riley hit number one with the Tom T. Hall song, “Harper Valley P.T.A.” Parton’s achievement is all the more impressive having written “9 to 5” herself.
The students of the BHS One Act Play “9 to 5, the Musical” collaborated to demonstrate the true meaning of the sentiment that “there are no small parts, only small actors.” Their results were greater than the sum of their parts, and they played their parts with love. I think Dolly Parton herself would applaud their achievement.
Alex McGill is an educator and musician living in Haralson County.
