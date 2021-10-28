Public performance is a challenge that some find enthralling and others find excruciating. Whether the individual is solo, serving on a team or committee, or playing a part in a large ensemble, being in the spotlight can be nerve-racking, and it can teach a person a great deal about themselves. In the world of theater, accepting a part and giving a singular performance requires focus, interaction, and measured creativity. It is a melding of the mind with the soul of the part.
For six straight years, Monica Turner has directed Bremen High School’s drama students to give award-winning performances. In participating in the one-act, students learn not just the lines and stage directions of their roles. They find within the experience the challenge of understanding the story they present, and many have their own lives clarified by the roles they play. Presenting a big idea, a large concept, or an historical event of magnitude can be difficult in a mere single act. Turner has delivered consistent results over and over, so it can be said that she is an expert about what it takes to have a winning performance.
Turner comprehends how to cast students effectively for their roles, and she involves them in the building of their performances. Her cast learns how to draw from their own experiences and embody their roles with believable characteristics. They have to bring the characters to life for the audience in attendance, and they must pace the presentation so that it is entertaining but believable. This can be especially challenging when the characters are of a different faith, during a previous era in world events, with origins far from the actors’ own life beginnings.
“And A Child Will Lead Them” is this year’s one-act, written by Michael Slade. Its setting is the Czechoslovakian concentration camp of Terezin during World War II. The adults and children held captive there covertly started a school where they were able to study, read literature, creatively write, and further engage in the arts. Slade’s script was written using material from the diaries that remained when the camp was liberated. The characters were based around those actual entries. In utilizing the story of a truly dark historical time, Slade celebrates the human spirit and affirms the expressive nature of the individual.
Turner knew the one-act would be a challenge for the students because they must honor the memory of the children who wrote those entries while in the concentration camp. Those lives were tragically affected by forces outside their control. Students have not only developed empathy for their characters, but they have also read from the words of those characters and digested the feelings inherent in the writings. The experience of putting themselves in the place of someone facing such an enormous obstacle has changed their own perspectives on their lives.
As Bremen High School graduated 13 seniors last year, Turner was aware that she would have some challenges ahead with students new to her program. She calls this a “building year,” but she has faith that excellence will prevail even with new players in the group.
“My new students are picking up where the seniors left off,” reports Turner.
Everyone involved is devoted to the play. This has meant long rehearsals, commitments that include weekends, weekly rehearsals in-between those for marching band, and in some cases sporting events. Despite the time challenges, the actors and technicians develop a love for the play as well as their interactions in bringing it to life. The first presentation of the one-act in a competition occurred this week.
The Bremen High School One Act Play will publicly present Michael Slade’s “And A Child Shall Lead” on Nov. 1 and 2 at 8 p.m. At the Hamilton McPherson Fine Arts Center. Admission is $10 for reserved seats. Tickets will be available at the door each performance night, and also at bremencs.com — click on programs or call 678-701-7119.
Alex McGill is an educator and musician living in Haralson County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.