Blackpool, England’s, most famous musical export, Jethro Tull, was in the midst of an autumn and winter North American tour to promote their third album, “Benefit,” 50 years ago. Fresh off of a wave of popularity in the United Kingdom from their previous album, “Stand Up,” the new album was a departure from the band’s previous work.
It is their only album to feature both electric and acoustic guitar performances by Anderson in tandem with Barre. It also marks the beginning of a decade-long addition to the band, pianist and keyboardist John Evan. The added tonality, elevated melodic quality, and dramatic flair of Evan’s playing gave the augmented Jethro Tull some further characteristics that would go on to inform Anderson’s songwriting.
The band had spent the previous spring and summer touring North America, with a prime slot at The Isle of Wight Festival in the United Kingdom on Aug. 30, 1970. Following that landmark event, two weeks of touring The United Kingdom gave way to that final North American leg before the new year arrived.
Jethro Tull had begun as a four piece blues outfit driven by primary songwriter, flautist, and singer Ian Anderson. Accompanying him at the group’s inception was guitarist Mick Abrahams, bassist Glenn Cornick, and drummer Clive Bunker. Their debut, 1968’s “This Was” included a Roland Kirk jazz composition, “Serenade to a Cuckoo” as well as an arrangement of traditional blues song “Cat’s Squirrel”. The album pictured the band as disguised as graying, bearded old men, when in fact they were at the start of their 20s. Following the initial success of this album, Mick Abrahams left to form Blodwyn Pig. His replacement, Martin Lancelot Barre, would remain Jethro Tull’s lead guitarist until 2011. As much as Anderson’s voice, flute, and compositions would define the sound of the band, so too would Barre’s deft and tasteful playing.
With Barre in place, Jethro Tull began releasing seven-inch, non-album singles in 1969 through early 1970 that would further define their sound and its eclectic variations on jazz, (“Living In the Past”) anthemic hard rock, (“Sweet Dream”) and dreamy folk (“The Witch’s Promise”). Barre’s first album with the band, 1969’s “Stand Up” is considered a bold move toward a more eclectic musical reportoire, well beyond that of their initial release.
After touring to promote “Stand Up” as the warm-up act for Led Zeppelin, Jethro Tull’s popularity at home in England grew significantly, landing it ahead of the Rolling Stones and just after The Beatles in the Melody Maker reader’s poll for greatest band of the year. Fellow British publication, New Musical Express, named them 1969’s most popular group.
These accomplishments yielded the songs that would form 1970’s “Benefit.” The album begins with a beautifully complex piece, “With You There to Help Me,” a song underscoring the psychological challenges of the months the band had been performing on the road, with Anderson pining for the company of loved ones and the promise of being able to break away from his public personae. His flute, awash in reverb flutters behind his harmonized lead vocal, the 6/8 meter emphasized by his rhythm guitar, Evans’s piano, Cornick’s bass countermelody, and Bunker’s drum dynamics which crescendo throughout the chorus.
“Nothing To Say,” “Son,” and “To Cry You A Song” all feature stinging lead guitar from Barre who really comes into his own on this album, readying his skills with a look to the future of the band. The interplay of the rhythm section would never be bettered in the band’s history, as this would be the album after which Cornick would exit, and his replacement, Jeffrey Hammond-Hammond, would be as much a mascot for the group as he was a menial bassist. Both “For Michael Collins, Jeffrey, and Me” and “Inside” point to the future as well, with acoustic guitars and clean, articulate melodies on which Anderson’s lyrics take flight. If the album is aptly named, it is because the listener truly benefits from the tying of loose ends and opening of doors on this album. Give the album a listen and discover why I think it is one of Jethro Tull’s best.
Alex McGill is an educator and musician living in Haralson County.
