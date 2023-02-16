Ben Lee Gossage, Jr. of Bremen, age 85, passed away Wednesday, February 1, 2023. He was born in Crandle, Georgia on July 7, 1938, son of the late Ben Lee Gossage, Sr. and Ester Gossage. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Earl Gossage and sister, Frances Harrison.
Survivors include his children, David Gossage of Athens, Jeff and Paula Gossage of Bremen, Janet Gossage of Athens, Terry and Erin Gossage of Suffolk, Virginia, Russell Gossage of Whitesburg, Jana and Steve McClure and Jerry and Belinda Gossage, all of Bremen; sisters, Elizabeth and Emory Reagan of Cartersville, Martha Gossage and Doris and Bob Stiles, all of Canton; thirteen grandchildren; and eighteen great grandchildren.
