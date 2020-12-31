Bell Tower Bash revived for New Year's Eve

The Possum Drop in Tallapoosa may be cancelled this year, but the city of Buchanan is ready to step in and try to fill the void with its Bell Tower Bash.
“As the county seat, the city wanted to give the citizens of Haralson County an enjoyable event to close out the year of 2020,” Buchanan Mayor A.J. Scott said by email.
The name is a nod to the Bell Tower on the old Haralson County Courthouse on the Buchanan Square where the event will take place.
The Bash is a return to an event that alternated every other year with the Possum Drop for several years, said Tina Southern, a member of the planning committee. About 13 years ago, Tallapoosa decided to schedule the Possum Drop every year and the Bell Tower Bash was discontinued, she said.
“This is actually the 20th anniversary of the first Bell Tower Bash,” Southern said.
Southern is a member of the Buchanan Beautification Committee and the committee is partnering with the city in putting on the Bash. It fits right in with the goal of the committee — to get more people to come to downtown Buchanan, she said.
“For so long now, it’s kind of been forgotten,” Southern said. “There hasn’t been a whole lot done in Buchanan, with the exception of the Fried Pie Festival to get tourism, to get people even within the county to come to Buchanan.”
When people come for the Bash, they will be able to see that Buchanan has a vibrant downtown with a number of great shops, she said.
“And hopefully, they’ll come back,” Southern said.
The city is talking to the local businesses to address issues like parking and is encouraging those that can to stay open for the event.
“Businesses on the square are more than welcome to be open,” stated A.J. Scott. “Streets around the square will be closed off at 5:30 p.m.
The event is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. on Saturday with fireworks at 9 p.m. It will feature live music by the Groove Gypsies, food trucks, vendors and a fireworks show at midnight.
Most of the funding for the event has come from sponsors, Scott said. But the Buchanan City Council did vote to pay for the fireworks display, he added. The Haralson County Commission also approved a donation to the celebration.
