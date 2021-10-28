It comes with the territory. I’m not sure I’m ready to accept it but it’s staring me in the face literally (every time I look in a mirror). I’m gettin’ old.
I am happy to get the senior discount at a fast food place and to order off the seniors’ menu at IHOP. I proudly ask for the AARP discount when I travel. I admit to reading the AARP magazine and marvel at the interviews of famous folks who are my age and older.
Recently I received confirmation in the USPS mail in my box. I found a Starcrest catalog there. I’m not certain now they got my name and address probably from something I ordered off the internet.
Starcrest caters to the older set, let me say. I took a slow stroll through the catalog and admired a few of the offerings. More than a few hit me with the realization that I’m gettin’ old. Items like face shields, face masks, and vaccine card holders, while typical today, would have been unheard of before the pandemic.
This company offers household convenience items like shoe organizers, trash can liner clips, garlic press, bakeware, back scrubber, folding tv trays, garden flags and motion lights. Any of these can be purchased at a big box store but it’s much more convenient to sit in my easy chair, flip through the pages and order what makes my life easier.
I confess to finding items that would be useful. In the kitchen I could appreciate the two-handed oven mitt, freezer labels, and pre cut parchment squares. As I age, I understand the need for magnifying glasses and an armrest tray. I have a toothpaste squeezer which is helpful to extract every bit of toothpaste out of the tube. The catalogue offers two different ones.
One item on the list of things I find ridiculous is the eyebrow grooming template. It’s designed to keep the brow pencil marks in the right place on your forehead. Or to guide your hand as you tweeze your eyebrows. I do not see this as a working item. Also on this list is toilet paper with red and green Christmas trees printed on it priced at $6 for a roll of 55 feet. That feels not only wasteful but not very festive either. If your chairs need whimsical slippers designed to look like cat feet, I can direct you to a source for that. In four colors. One last ridiculous item called the banana cap. The ad copy reads “Can’t eat the whole banana? Cap it with one of these handy covers for fresh storage.” It’s an inch and three quarters in diameter. And simple slides on the end of the banana. Despite the ads claims, I can’t see this working. By the way, you can also use it on cucumbers and zucchini.
My final listing that corroborates my senior status includes the variety of toe related products. Did you know you can buy toe/finger gel caps? It’s for the protection of sensitive ingrowns, corms and toe tips. I can understand the need for these but hate to admit that I might soon need these. Toe wraps and protectors are available in several styles. Personally I would buy the Toe Buddy — mainly for the name. The pocket pill case is palm-sized and features four compartments. This I might need soon enough and it comes in blue, pink, green and purple. I hope I’m a long way from needing incontinence briefs and pads for the bed but I know where to find them.
I love books and Starcrest sells “Putting Things in Order” — it’s not about clutter in your house — “Gettin’ Old Ain’t for Wimps,” “Old Jokes for Old Folks” and finally, “Chair Yoga for Seniors.” These new additions to my library might be in the mailbox soon. Along with a DVD entitled “Sit and Be Fit.” What could beat that, right?
At 63 I should admit publicly that I have joined the senior crowd. But like Maxine says, “I don’t know how to act my age. I’ve never been this age before.”
Bremen, you better keep your eyes on me.
Mary Reid is a Haralson County resident who dreams of writing a memoir of her family’s time in Africa.
