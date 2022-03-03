The Beach Boys, of Hawthorne, California, were a band my Boy Scout friend Brian Glass introduced to me. Brian was older than me, and as a senior patrol leader in our troop, he was well-liked by us all. When he told me about The Beach Boys, I was intrigued, probably because they had been famous but I had almost no knowledge of them. I had seen pictures of their All-American early look, and I had heard some of their hits on television, probably for a 1960’s pop hits record collection. I was most impressed by the vocal harmonies on the recordings, with all five members of the band contributing to the richly-stacked singing.
Eventually, I got the band’s 1974 double album, “Endless Summer.” It includes some of my favorite songs they recorded including “Wendy,” “Let Him Run Wild,” and “Warmth of the Sun.” I remember listening to the album over and over repeatedly from the fall of 1981 to spring of 1982.
One song that I had heard before, “Good Vibrations,” was not on this compilation. I wanted to hear the sound of the theremin that gives it the distinct, spooky “space whistle” sound that can only be heard in the original version. Once I discovered the song was originally released on the 1967 album “Smiley Smile,” I decided I had to get it.
Upon skipping to side two and listening to “Good Vibrations,” I was not disappointed. Bandleader, producer, and songwriter Brian Wilson really outdid himself with the song’s production, its choice of instruments, and its vocal arrangements. It remains one of my favorite songs of the group.
Conversely, once I began listening to the remainder of the album, I was quite shocked at what a huge difference it was from that chart-topping single. For starters, some of songs had peculiar lyrics and topics. The album begins with a lush recording called “Heroes and Villains.” Only now can I listen to it and appreciate the impressive skill Wilson had in its creation.
That song was confusingly followed by “Vegetables,” a wacky exercise in the group’s famed vocal harmonies presenting an ode to edibles, complete with loud munching noises and the sound of poured liquids. The band I had grown to love and revere seemed to be exploring mundane topics with an offhanded approach that contradicted the expectations I had for their releases. I was disappointed, to say the least. It chilled my interest in other albums by the band.
Years later, I learned that the album was a simplified version of several songs intended for an album Wilson had been working on called “Smile.” The record was fraught with turmoil because it was never finished. Expectations were so high for it that Wilson basically could not complete it, and he instead shelved it. “Smiley Smile” was done without the overriding precision for which the group is known. When I first heard the album, it sounded less like a finished product, but now, I am mesmerized by it.
Low fidelity recordings and demonstration recordings (demos) are some of my favorite listening experiences, largely because I am fascinated by the recording and compositional processes in popular music. This record, “Smiley Smile” is a great example of both processes at work. Homemade records sometimes have a charm that is missing from glossy studio recordings. This is one of those kinds of releases.
Along with the aforementioned songs, “Wind Chimes,” “Gettin’ Hungry,” “Wonderful” and “Whistle In” are impressionistic sketches compared to the boldly painted strokes of “Good Vibrations.” But now knowing they were in response to Wilson’s feeling of overwhelming public expectations during the album’s creation, it makes much more sense to me, four decades after I first heard it. Wilson’s lighthearted approach was an antidote to the pressures that fame had brought to his doorstep.
I was not the only member of his listening public who found “Smiley Smile” difficult to appreciate, but as the years have passed, I have discovered I like the oddball album more than I believed I ever would. Its whimsical sound makes it a pleasure.
Alex McGill is an educator and musician living in Haralson County.
