BCS finance director: millage rate on hold for finalized tax digest

At their meeting on Friday, Bremen Board of Education members heard that the school system is waiting to receive a complete tax digest before recommending a millage rate.
“Hopefully in a couple of weeks we’ll get some more non-preliminary numbers that we can use,” said Allen Pullen, the system’s finance director.
The Board members passed a $25.3 million fiscal year 2022 budget at a meeting in June. But the millage rate levied to fund that budget is dependent on the tax digest — or the cumulative value of the properties in the city.
For the last 13 years the system has maintained a millage rate of 14.95 mills. That means that in absence of any exemptions on the property, a property owner in the city paid $14.95 per $1,000 of assessed value of the property to the school system. The assessed value is 40% of the fair market value of a property. So, if a home in the city was valued at $100,000, it’s assessed value would be $40,000 and the levy would have been $598.
The system’s revenue from both the Haralson County and Carroll County special purpose local option sales tax collections are up from the previous year, 8% and 12% respectively, Pullen said. Additionally local title tax ad valorem tax is up. The system has collected 125% of the budgeted amount and 7% more than last year, he said.
In other business board members:
- recognized Brooklyn Kierbow for her region and state championships in the pole vault. Kierbow will attend Shorter University where she plans to continue competing in the pole vault. Her coach Drew Willis said that she was also a 2018 region champion and 2019 region and state champion.
“She’s represented us well,” Willis said. “She’s going to be missed.”
- approved fundraiser requests by the BHS basketball cheer program and Bremen Middle School.
- accepted retirements of Pam Threadgill, Bremen Academy, and Judy McElroy, cafeteria staff at Bremen Academy/Middle School.
- accepted resignations from Madison Albright, Danielle Alexander and Brittany Pope, all of the after school program.
- approved hiring Laura Robinson to teach part-time at Jones Elementary School.
- approved hiring Avery Dobbs as paraprofessional at Bremen Academy.
- approved hiring Melissa Bradley and Hailey Wilkerson as long-term substitutes at Bremen Academy.
- approved hiring Jan Strickland as a long-term substitute at Bremen Academy/Middle School.
- approved hiring Denice Steed as a long-term substitute at Bremen Middle School
- approved hiring Jessica Muchnick as a long-term substitute at Bremen High School.
- approved hiring Jessica Beckham to serve in the Bremen Academy/Middle School cafeteria.
- approved hiring Amiee Simpson as the after school program bookkeeper.
- approved Cynthia Video as band camp instructor.
- approved hiring Hannah Pollard as a substitute teacher.
- heard about an informal request for an easement on the school system’s property on Highway 78. The board members thought that the request might interfere with future plans for the property and authorized Superintendent David Hicks to respond to the request.
- heard that Laurel Street from the board office to the Bremen High School stadium will be closed to accommodate construction when school begins. Students will be asked to enter through the stadium entrance and the handicapped entrances will be open on the cafeteria side of the building, Hicks said.
