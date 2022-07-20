Mrs. Audrey Abercrombie Thomas, age 81, of Tallapoosa, GA, passed away July 13, 2022. She was born April 21, 1941 in Rome, GA to the late Carl and Frances Webb Abercrombie. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Daniel “J.D.” Thomas and brother, Cleveland Abercrombie.
She is survived by her daughters and sons in law, Shawn and Chris Hosmer, of Jacksonville, AL and Sheila and Ronny Holt, of Heflin, Al; stepson and daughter in law, David and Deedee Evans, of Hiram, GA; grandchildren, Mitch Holt (Jordan), Thomas Hosmer, Chuck Evans, Eric Kirk, Sabrina Haynes (Justin), and Ariel Hosmer; great grandchildren, Jameson Holt, Christian Roche, Luke Evans, Reagan Haynes, and Kennedy Haynes; sisters, LaVonne Abercrombie, Sandra Owens, and Gayle Holt, all of Tallapoosa, GA; aunt, Gret Higgins; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held July 17, 2022 at 3:00PM in the Miller Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Tommy Allen officiating. Gentlemen serving as pallbearers were Todd Abercrombie, Preston Abercrombie, Chris Hosmer, Justin Haynes, Mitch Holt, and Ronny Holt. Interment followed in Hollywood Cemetery.
The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and gratitude to Cleburne County Nursing Home and Kindred Hospice for their kindness and the wonderful care that Mrs. Thomas received.
Sympathies may be sent to the family at www.miller-funeralhome.com.
Miller Funeral Home, Tallapoosa, Ga.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.