It’s not the Dawning of the Age of Asparagus (remember the old song Age of Aquarius?) but the Twilight of the Age of Asparagus. Several years ago we planted asparagus by the light of the moon. Well, maybe it was only at twilight. The instructions said to not plant the pods in the daylight. Dennis dug a trench and augmented the soil. Then we placed the spidery like crowns in the prepared spot in the garden. Even though the spears grew the first spring, conventional wisdom said to let them grow and not harvest for the first two years. Now that’s an exercise in patience. Watch the asparagus grow and not eat it for two years.

Since that third year, we eat asparagus every spring. Dennis announces on Facebook that he’s waiting for the Dawning of the Age of Asparagus and when the dawn comes, we eat it nearly every day. By the Twilight of the Age, we’re generally weary of asparagus. Our meal plan this time of year is asparagus and what. A few friends will take a batch off our hands.

