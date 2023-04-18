It’s not the Dawning of the Age of Asparagus (remember the old song Age of Aquarius?) but the Twilight of the Age of Asparagus. Several years ago we planted asparagus by the light of the moon. Well, maybe it was only at twilight. The instructions said to not plant the pods in the daylight. Dennis dug a trench and augmented the soil. Then we placed the spidery like crowns in the prepared spot in the garden. Even though the spears grew the first spring, conventional wisdom said to let them grow and not harvest for the first two years. Now that’s an exercise in patience. Watch the asparagus grow and not eat it for two years.
Since that third year, we eat asparagus every spring. Dennis announces on Facebook that he’s waiting for the Dawning of the Age of Asparagus and when the dawn comes, we eat it nearly every day. By the Twilight of the Age, we’re generally weary of asparagus. Our meal plan this time of year is asparagus and what. A few friends will take a batch off our hands.
Since fancy is not our style, we mostly bake or pan saute the tender spears. I have made soup once but we weren’t crazy about it. I baked a cheesy pasta dish with asparagus but it got lost in the sauce and cheese. I believe it’s best as a stand alone side. In some restaurants asparagus merits the upscale side menu. By this time in the season, it’s commonplace on our dinner plate although when I serve it, I mention that I’ve upscaled the side.
Today I’ll go to the garden and hunt for the newest spears. I’ll take them to my parents house for supper tonight. This may be the last harvest of the year. If the spears aren’t harvested regularly, they continue to grow and produce a fern like top. When that happens, the plant begins to recover from the work of producing and begins storing energy needed for the next season.
It’s a strange little plant. Our spears can variety in size from bigger than my thumb to as skinny as a straw. While the spears can grow about two inches every day, it’s a short season, only 6-8 weeks. If I sat in the garden and watched I believe I could see them grow. It happens quickly. Consequently, if we miss a day or two of harvesting, when we go to the garden, we are greeted with the ferns of the plant and not anything edible. Like a small child, it needs constant attention or else the season is gone.
University of Minnesota agriculture website states that asparagus is one of only a few perennial vegetables that grow in the state. The others are horseradish and rhubarb. While horseradish and rhubarb have their uses, my bet is on Minnesotans wanting to eat asparagus as a side more often. Imagine after a long cold, snowy winter in Ely (northern Minnesota) watching the bright green tips grow through the thawed earth. Nothing could taste better than this fresh green vegetable.
My dad recalls his mother roaming the fence rows in Kentucky in the spring harvesting wild asparagus. Despite that, we never ate it growing up probably because store bought is expensive and we never lived in a one house long enough to grow it and harvest it.
In the Dusk of the Age of Asparagus, I’ll cut the ferns to use in floral arrangements, not enough to harm the plants, but enough to give my wildflower bouquets a light spritely look. Asparagus is worth the effort.
