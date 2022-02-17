In the spring of 1982, I was smitten with Asia’s “Heat of the Moment,” and 40 years later it still has a power within its vulnerability. That combination of large-scale production, melodic composition, and a marvelous performance sounds fantastic to me.
Millions of music fans agreed. “Asia” was the best-selling Rock album of 1982 in the United States. British supergroup Asia released its self-titled debut on March 8, 1982 for Geffen Records.
Asia included classically-trained keyboardist Geoff Downes, a former member of The Buggles and Yes, guitarist Steve Howe, also a former member of Yes, drummer Carl Palmer, of Emerson, Lake, and Palmer, and vocalist/bassist John Wetton, a veteran of Uriah Heep, U.K., and King Crimson. Produced by Mike Stone, (Queen, Journey, Whitesnake) the album had a big rock sound, and it caught the attention of the listening public including me with its initial single, “Heat of the Moment.” The song was introduced with sliding power chords that bursts into a double-time high hat beat, loud, echoing drums, and guitar playing that sounds very different from the musicians’ progressive rock roots. I knew them as a new group rather than the seasoned veterans they were.
The companion music video received some airplay on cable television. I remember seeing it on Home Box Office (HBO) in between the films the channel aired. Now I can review it on the internet. Innuendo-laiden visuals for the song show rapidly moving rectangles with portions of images, some in a vignette detailing a lyrically-implied romantic relationship, intercut with footage of the band performing the song. I originally recorded it on our family’s video cassette recorder (VCR) and probably watched it a hundred times before finally buying the song’s 7-inch single.
The cover was of an elongated, ocean-dwelling dragon, swatting at a huge pearl spinning in mid-air above a frothing ocean, framed by a stormy sky. Of course, I loved the picture, and on my belt-drive turntable, I listened to the song on repeat while staring at its gorgeously painted image. Interestingly, the mesmerizing artwork was created by longtime Yes album artist Roger Dean who had also designed the band’s triangular logo.
I am sure that the simplicity of the verses in “Heat of the Moment” are what initially sparked my interest in the song. Even so, while listening today, I can tell that the song’s production surely had a big impact on me as well. It sounds like it was initially recorded live, and the players seem to be completely synchronized with one another. The song presents an unmistakable energy, a feeling of excitement which drew in rock fans like myself.
The frantic uptick in the drumming from Palmer certainly impressed me then, and it still does. In the aforementioned video, during a descending guitar run, he tosses his stick, grabbing it right at the moment he strikes the snare to signal the beginning of the song’s outro. Though it was certainly edited for effect, I was totally awed.
Within a couple of months, I had saved up enough money to buy the band’s entire debut, “Asia.” By then, most people I knew were fully aware of who they were, and were also enamored of second single “Only Time Will Tell,” a song with an equally impressive introduction, this time played by Downes, using a keyboard sound reminiscent of a trumpet solo. This is followed by bursts of drums, a repeated clang of Palmer’s cowbell, and Howe’s prominent guitar figure signaling Wetton’s vocal line to come later in the first half of the song’s chorus.
Once I heard it, I fell in love with the call-and-response aspect of the guitar, with its wistful tone, underpinned by the song’s mournful piano. Both the lyrics and music meld to present a sincere tale of heartbreak.
“Now, sure as the sun will cross the sky/The lie is over/Gone, like the tears that used to tide me over,” signs Wetton, in the 40-year old yet timeless ode to lost love.
Alex McGill is an educator and musician living in Haralson County.
