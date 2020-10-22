An Alabama man has been charged in connection with the killing of a Tallapoosa resident on Sunday.
Brinden Corey Barker, 20, of Muscadine, was charged with felony murder and aggravated assault on Wednesday after the body of 18-year-old, Tallapoosa-resident, Taylor Hoyt Daniel, was found dead at the end of his father’s driveway on the 3000-block of U.S. 78. by utility workers early on Monday morning. Hoyt had been shot.
The Haralson County Sheriff’s Office said in a written statement that the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was partnering with deputies in the investigation of the shooting, which happened on Oct. 11. No further information was being released.
Barker was still in Haralson County Jail Thursday afternoon. No bond had been set.
Deputies are requesting that anyone with information about the incident call 911 or the Sheriff’s Office at 770-646-2011.
