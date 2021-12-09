Out my writer’s studio window I see the gray sky drizzling rain and the neighbor’s bare oak tree. The heater is making a soft hiss and I hear the sounds of a football game coming from the living room. If it wasn’t 64 degrees outside, it would seem like the Christmas weather. But the extended forecast is not looking like a Christmas chill is coming. For me, one advantage of living in the South is the warmer winter. I don’t like cold, I confess.
Christmas traditions can be very specific to regions and even families. Things I hold dear and cherish (caroling and cookie making) may not register on your list of Christmas traditions. Recently I’ve been reading about Appalachia Christmas traditions and asking questions to my parents.
Oyster stew for Christmas Eve supper is common in some regions in Appalachia. The tradition goes back to the Irish heritage widespread in the mountains. In Ireland, strict Catholics would fast from meat on the eve of a feast day so a fish stew was common. The frequently used fish was dried and quite salty so the cream base was used to mellow the flavors. When the Irish settled in the hills of Appalachia, the dried fish was not available but fresh oysters transported by rail were. Hence, the oyster stew for Christmas Eve tradition. While I do have some Catholic forebearers, the tradition of having oyster stew doesn’t exist in our family. Maybe my Catholic ancestors did not observe the fast before Christmas. I questioned the availability of oysters at such distances from the coast line but it was a well established food even inland by the mid 1800s.
Many mountain homes did not decorate a tree partly due to the tradition being a German one. Instead evergreen boughs, holly leaves and berries, mistletoe, galax leaves and mosses were gathered from the hillside and used for decoration. One of my sweetest Christmas memories is watching my sister-in-law, Lorie, along with all the girl cousins stomping through a light snow with armloads of evergreen, holly and ivy to decorate the Christmas table at my parents’ mountain cabin.
Mom mentioned she remembers folks in the hills harvesting the evergreen boughs, holly, bittersweet, mistletoe and mosses and setting up a roadside stand. Townspeople stopped and purchased the goods, giving the hillbillies some cash (I use hillbillies with all respect) since often cash was scarce.
As a child I remember receiving oranges in my stocking which after research I’ve learned was a common Christmas token throughout the mountains. Always on the table with a nutcracker and picks was a bowl of mixed nuts. In the past, of course, the nuts would have been harvested from the forest but ours were store bought but always a part of Christmas.
My Appalchain heritage has been a tradition that has fallen by the wayside. My great-grandparents celebrated Old Christmas (January 6) which some now celebrate as Epiphany. I don’t know of anyone who still holds Old Christmas but I’ve read it was more a somber, religious observance and not a festival merry time.
Serenading is another Christmas tradition once common in the mountains but no longer widely practiced. Serenading, while similar to caroling, was louder, more playful often involving gunshots into the air (and later firecrackers) and practical jokes. Possibly fueled by moonshine or whiskey the persons serenading would sing, play music and entertain their neighbors going from house to house.
Imagine what might happen if I reinstated this tradition on Waddell Street and had Dennis shoot a gun into the air while I played the fiddle up and down the street. Chief Pesnell might have something to say to us, do you think?
Mary Reid is a Haralson County resident who dreams of writing a memoir of her family’s time in Africa.
