After hearing from the residents of Tallapoosa Street, Waco City Council members at their meeting on Monday approved installing a speed bump near the rock house on the street.
The council members received a request for the traffic calming device in November from Erik Luckey, a property owner on the street, who said speeders race down the roadway.
“It’s a small road but it’s kind of dangerous,” Luckey had told them in November. “People are out there on foot, their dogs out there and kids, little kids.”
The council members included a post card asking for input about the speed break in the water bill. They received six opinions about the potential installation, three for and three against.
“I have two children and would greatly appreciate speed breakers added to the street,” wrote one resident in favor of the speed breaker.
Those against the speed bump wrote, “I would love to see you spend that money on improving the road, scrape the shoulder, resurface and trim the limbs. And a street sign would be great,” and “The main concern is the school bus goes 50 or so, has put me in the ditch more than once.”
Hearing the complaint about the school bus, Councilman Stephen Nowlin said it sounded more like 4 opinions for the installation and 2 against since a speed bump would slow the bus down.
Councilman Doug Brock said he had not heard any complaints about the speed bumps already installed on King Street or Bowdon Street.
They voted unanimously to install a speed breaker on Tallapoosa Street.
In other business the council members:
• approved purchasing internet and phone service from Comcast for $213.40 a month. The city had been purchasing the service from AT&T for less than $200 a month, but the internet service was unreliable, said City Clerk Kim Edwards.
• heard that one of the city’s 20-year-old, 60-horsepower pumps would need about $35,000 in repairs. Councilman Gerry Pounds said he would look into the cost of replacing the pump before making the repairs.
• scheduled a work session of Jan. 19 at 7 p.m. to discuss the city’s budget and how the city would respond to a water rate hike implemented by Haralson County Water Authority.
• approved a business license for Brett Russell. Russell does restaurant maintenance, Edwards said. Russell was not at the meeting.
• heard that the city will hold an election in 2021 for District 1 and District 4 posts on the City Council. Byron Wright and Stephen Nowlin currently serve in those districts.
• requested newly-elected Commissioner John Daniel, who attended the meeting, to ask Commission Chairman Ronnie Ridley about a deal the city had made with the county months ago to have county equipment tear down the old Seed and Feed on Atlantic Avenue. The city would pay for the fuel and labor for the project, the council members said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.